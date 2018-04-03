Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNI opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 99.01 and a current ratio of 99.01. The stock has a market cap of $2,138.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nelnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 2,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $419,680. 46.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

