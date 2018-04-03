Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chemical Financial worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHFC. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHFC shares. BidaskClub lowered Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of Chemical Financial stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. Chemical Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $3,898.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

In other Chemical Financial news, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $364,780.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,508.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis L. Klaeser sold 53,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $3,130,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,236 shares of company stock worth $3,933,758. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

