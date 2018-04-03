Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated at UBS

UBS started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen set a $53.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $54.10. 708,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,946. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $2,308.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.55.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $189.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.78 million. research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 33,032 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $1,288,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 15,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $531,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,057 shares of company stock valued at $29,973,166. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ubs-begins-coverage-on-solaredge-technologies-sedg-updated-updated.html.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.