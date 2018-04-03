UBS Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) a €21.00 Price Target

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been assigned a €21.00 ($25.93) price objective by stock analysts at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €22.50 ($27.78) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America set a €24.50 ($30.25) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.90 ($30.74) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.53 ($27.82).

Shares of ETR TLG opened at €22.30 ($27.53) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a one year low of €17.40 ($21.48) and a one year high of €23.30 ($28.77).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

