UBS (UBS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of UBS (NYSE:UBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of UBS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UBS in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

UBS stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. UBS has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68,063.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.33.

UBS (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. UBS had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that UBS will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in UBS during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UBS during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 36.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

