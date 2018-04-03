UGI (NYSE:UGI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about UGI (NYSE:UGI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. UGI earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4688063039496 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,411. The stock has a market cap of $7,685.29, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. UGI has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.71%. UGI’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. analysts expect that UGI will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. UGI’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other UGI news, insider Roger Perreault acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,524.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares in the company, valued at $20,524,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

