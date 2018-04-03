Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) Hits Market Capitalization of $664,654.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $664,654.00 and $71.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

