JT Stratford LLC Decreases Holdings in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 1.6% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

UL stock opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. Unilever plc has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68,436.98, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

