JPMorgan Chase set a €50.00 ($61.73) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UNIA. Goldman Sachs set a €46.00 ($56.79) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Societe Generale set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.50 ($63.58).

Get Unilever alerts:

AMS UNIA opened at €43.30 ($53.46) on Tuesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($51.98) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($64.56).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/unilever-unia-pt-set-at-50-00-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated.html.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.