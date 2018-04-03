Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 139,226 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139,226 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.10. 5,211,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,737. The firm has a market cap of $104,761.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $143.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

