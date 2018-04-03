Unit (UNT) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Unit (NYSE:UNT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unit earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.7028944451745 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

UNT opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,048.50, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 2.92. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Unit had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Unit will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Unit in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

