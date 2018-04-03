United Bank Has $1.33 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $9,284,338.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $81,370.18, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Vetr upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS set a $66.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

