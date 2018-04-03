United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price target on United Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of United Bankshares (UBSI) traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 351,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3,949.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $1,000,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 69,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $2,555,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,520 shares of company stock worth $4,405,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through community banking segment. United’s Banking Subsidiaries offer a range of commercial and retail banking services and products. United, through its subsidiaries, engages in community banking and offers banking products and services permitted by law and regulation.

