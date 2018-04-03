Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (UMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,525,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of United Microelectronics worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 156,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 58,119 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,254,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 125,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $6,332.20, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.51.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/united-microelectronics-corp-umc-shares-bought-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated-updated.html.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and LED industries.

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.