United States Steel Co. (X) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vetr lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.74 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

X opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,189.33, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

In other United States Steel news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $124,202.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $277,093.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,701.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,955 shares of company stock worth $4,782,355. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in United States Steel by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

