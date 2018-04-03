United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Decreased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

UTX opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,628.11, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

