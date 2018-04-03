UBS Analysts Give United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) a $155.00 Price Target

UBS set a $155.00 target price on United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs raised shares of United Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.07.

United Technologies stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,556,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,307. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,628.11, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $871,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 34,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 230,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

