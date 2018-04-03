Reviewing Edison International (EIX) and United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) and United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edison International and United Utilities Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.32 billion 1.67 $689.00 million $4.50 14.02 United Utilities Group $2.31 billion 2.95 $567.23 million N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than United Utilities Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edison International and United Utilities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 1 8 6 0 2.33 United Utilities Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Edison International currently has a consensus price target of $76.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than United Utilities Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Utilities Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and United Utilities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 5.59% 10.86% 2.96% United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Edison International pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Edison International beats United Utilities Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC is a water company. The Company, through its subsidiary, United Utilities Water Limited (United Utilities Water), manages the regulated water and wastewater network in the North West of England, providing services to around seven million people and businesses. It owns over 55,000 hectares of land around its reservoirs. It collects water from the environment, clean and distributes it to its customers before collecting it, treating it, and then returning it back to the environment. The Company produced approximately 138 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy through sludge treatment centers and solar installations, enough to power over 40,000 homes. It delivers approximately 1,700 million liters of clean drinking water to its customers every day through over 40,000 kilometers of water pipes. United Utilities Water holds licenses to provide water and wastewater services to a population of approximately seven million people in the North West of England.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.