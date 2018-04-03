UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 383,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $75,193,000 after acquiring an additional 156,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $217.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207,079.86, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.22, for a total transaction of $3,276,721.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

