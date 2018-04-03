River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,974,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,101,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,402,371,000 after buying an additional 1,168,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,107,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,346,462,000 after buying an additional 565,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,153,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,355,000 after buying an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,089,897,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $235.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $207,079.86, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $164.60 and a 1 year high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

