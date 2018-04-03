UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Shares Gap Up to $217.20

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.94, but opened at $217.20. UnitedHealth Group shares last traded at $221.75, with a volume of 2205021 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $14.50 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $207,079.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $2,463,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,229 shares in the company, valued at $39,659,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 399.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,132,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,902 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 146.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,541,977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,085,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,470 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,388,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,242 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $368,905,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,249,000 after acquiring an additional 804,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

