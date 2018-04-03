Unity Ingot 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (UNY)

Unity Ingot (CURRENCY:UNY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Unity Ingot token can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unity Ingot has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Unity Ingot has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $0.00 worth of Unity Ingot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unity Ingot

Unity Ingot’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Unity Ingot’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,000,000 tokens. Unity Ingot’s official website is unityingot.com. Unity Ingot’s official Twitter account is @IngotTokenFam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unity Ingot Token Trading

Unity Ingot can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Unity Ingot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unity Ingot must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unity Ingot using one of the exchanges listed above.

