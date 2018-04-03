Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,600 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.11% of Universal Forest Products worth $25,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 374.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,286,000 after acquiring an additional 509,493 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 312,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 208,576 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In other news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 1,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Tuuk purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $280,590.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,790 shares of company stock worth $631,369. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,986.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $966.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price target on shares of Universal Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/universal-forest-products-ufpi-position-boosted-by-westwood-holdings-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.