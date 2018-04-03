BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.88% of Universal Insurance worth $111,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 24.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.9% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott P. Callahan sold 2,600 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $79,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UVE opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,112.13, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.31 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 14.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $32.00 price objective on Universal Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

