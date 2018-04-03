Unum Group (UNM) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,316,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,944,000 after buying an additional 2,425,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,746,000 after buying an additional 85,020 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,343,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 415,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,276,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,256,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,209,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,397,000 after buying an additional 339,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Jason Waxenberg sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $75,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $999,888. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10,534.24, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Unum Group (UNM) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/unum-group-unm-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated.html.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.