UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS: UPMKY) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UPM-Kymmene to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get UPM-Kymmene alerts:

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM-Kymmene 9.30% 11.63% 6.99% UPM-Kymmene Competitors 3.99% 10.84% 3.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of UPM-Kymmene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UPM-Kymmene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UPM-Kymmene $10.68 billion $972.70 million 20.41 UPM-Kymmene Competitors $5.44 billion $372.21 million 14.46

UPM-Kymmene has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. UPM-Kymmene is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

UPM-Kymmene has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UPM-Kymmene’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for UPM-Kymmene and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM-Kymmene 0 0 0 0 N/A UPM-Kymmene Competitors 83 339 377 28 2.42

As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 13.71%. Given UPM-Kymmene’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UPM-Kymmene has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

UPM-Kymmene beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Corporation (UPM) is a global forest company. The Company’s segments include UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood and Other operations. The UPM Biorefining segment consists of pulp, timber and biofuels businesses. The UPM Energy segment is an electricity producer. The UPM Raflatac segment manufactures self-adhesive label materials for product and information labelling. The UPM Specialty Papers segment serves global markets with label papers and release liners, office papers in Asia and flexible packaging in Europe. The UPM Paper ENA segment offers graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office. The UPM Plywood segment offers plywood and veneer products, mainly for construction, vehicle flooring and liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries. The Other operations segment includes wood sourcing and forestry, UPM Biocomposites and UPM Biochemicals business units.

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.