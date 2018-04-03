Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ur-Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ur-Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

Shares of URG stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 132,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,090. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,692,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,016.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $14,089,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek Project in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

