US Ecology Inc (ECOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

ECOL stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,165.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. US Ecology had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $1,364,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,542.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,742 shares of company stock worth $1,972,642. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS assumed coverage on US Ecology in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on US Ecology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “US Ecology Inc (ECOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/us-ecology-inc-ecol-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18.html.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.