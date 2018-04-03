USG (USG) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about USG (NYSE:USG) has trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. USG earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.1123898622909 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded USG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised USG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nomura dropped their price target on USG from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised USG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:USG traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. 1,529,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,701.50, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. USG has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. USG had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that USG will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USG announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

