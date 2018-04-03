UTRUST Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One UTRUST token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Kucoin. Over the last week, UTRUST has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. UTRUST has a market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UTRUST alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003121 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00718309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030442 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST was first traded on December 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,861,074 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.io. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST.

According to CryptoCompare, “Utrust is a blockchain-based platform that combines elements from traditional payment systems with the advantages provided by cryptocurrencies. The platform allows users to buy items, digital or physical, with their favorite cryptocurrency or token while providing a consumer-protection system in which coins are held in escrow until the transaction is fully complete. In case of a conflict, the resolution is handled by Utrust. The Utrust platform features its own Ethereum-based token, the UTK. The token provides multiple advantages, including a zero-fee system within the Utrust platform, which means that payments made with the UTK are free of charge. The token also runs on a buy-back & burn program in which part of the revenue generated by Utrust is allocated to the purchase of tokens that are then publicly destroyed, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for UTRUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTRUST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.