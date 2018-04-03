Vale (VALE) Given News Impact Rating of 0.11

News stories about Vale (NYSE:VALE) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vale earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.3927388438911 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,069,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,873,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vale has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $66,368.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.64.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.32 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt.

