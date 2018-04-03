ValuEngine Downgrades Granite Construction (GVA) to Sell

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GVA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NYSE GVA traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,884. The stock has a market cap of $2,228.27, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.83 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

