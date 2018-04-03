ValuEngine Downgrades HNI (HNI) to Sell

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HNI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:HNI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,203. HNI has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.36.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. HNI had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $584.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that HNI will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $982,007.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,349. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 5,066.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 235,787 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of HNI by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83,889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

