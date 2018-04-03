ValuEngine Downgrades Perot Systems (PER) to Hold

Perot Systems (NYSE:PER) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

PER stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. 171,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,841. Perot Systems has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Perot Systems alerts:

Perot Systems (NYSE:PER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Perot Systems had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 84.52%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PER. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perot Systems by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perot Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perot Systems by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perot Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Perot Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/valuengine-downgrades-perot-systems-per-to-hold.html.

Perot Systems Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Perot Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perot Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.