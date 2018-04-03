ValuEngine Lowers Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) to Sell

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

CELP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.60. Cypress Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.27 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 46.27%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Cypress Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership company, which serves energy companies throughout North America. The Company provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies and water and environmental services with salt water disposal (SWD) facilities to the United States onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies.

