ValuEngine Lowers Hudbay Minerals (HBM) to Hold

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Macquarie raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 762,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1,855.03, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 7.13%. equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ValuEngine Lowers Hudbay Minerals (HBM) to Hold” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/valuengine-lowers-hudbay-minerals-hbm-to-hold.html.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.