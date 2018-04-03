ValuEngine Lowers Lincoln National (LNC) to Hold

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $62.67 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The company has a market cap of $15,945.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 102,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $8,671,508.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $1,923,455.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,612.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,736 shares of company stock worth $14,032,099. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,182,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 1,187,323 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,481,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,846,000 after buying an additional 516,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after buying an additional 513,786 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $24,709,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 896,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,895,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

