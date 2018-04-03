Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.73.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.60. 1,661,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,210. The firm has a market cap of $4,752.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Universal Display had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, Chairman Sherwin I. Seligsohn sold 50,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,750 shares of company stock worth $10,601,775. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4,188.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Universal Display by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/valuengine-lowers-universal-display-oled-to-sell-updated-updated.html.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.