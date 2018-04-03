ValuEngine Upgrades Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) to “Buy”

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

MNTA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 594,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,394.98, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.63. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.59 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 16,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $292,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 18,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $300,978.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,713 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,627.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,836 shares of company stock worth $1,158,448 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 683,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 500,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 127,799 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82,691 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

