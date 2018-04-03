ValuEngine Upgrades Sky Solar (SKYS) to Hold

Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sky Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sky Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Get Sky Solar alerts:

Shares of SKYS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 19,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.94, a PE ratio of -23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.10. Sky Solar has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Solar stock. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 289,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP owned about 0.07% of Sky Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/valuengine-upgrades-sky-solar-skys-to-hold.html.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.