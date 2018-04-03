VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (CBON) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of CBON stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

