VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond (ANGL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond (NYSEARCA:ANGL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1332 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

