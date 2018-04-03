VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0501 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

FLTR opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $25.42.

