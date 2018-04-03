VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (MORT)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4237 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $25.41.

