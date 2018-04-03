Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.0837 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.27. 876,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,766. Vanguard 500 Index Fund has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $263.37.

Get Vanguard 500 Index Fund alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) Plans $1.08 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/vanguard-500-index-fund-voo-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-1-08-updated.html.

About Vanguard 500 Index Fund

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard 500 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard 500 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.