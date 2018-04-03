Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 138.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 269,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 156,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $946,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tom Rice sold 22,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $942,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,269. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

PPBI opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,869.48, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPBI. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

