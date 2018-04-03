1,674 Shares in Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 3,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total transaction of $823,857.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 997 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $243,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,675 shares of company stock worth $25,376,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. Broadcom Limited has a 1 year low of $208.44 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The firm has a market cap of $96,793.71, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Broadcom had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.39.

WARNING: “1,674 Shares in Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/vanguard-capital-wealth-advisors-buys-shares-of-1674-avago-technologies-general-ip-singapore-pte-ltd-avgo-updated-updated.html.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.