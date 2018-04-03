Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $1.03 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx comprises about 1.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

