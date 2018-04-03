Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 9,400 Altaba (AABA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its holdings in Altaba by 97.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Altaba by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 7,167,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,092 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altaba in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Altaba in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alexi Wellman sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $97,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tci Fund Management Ltd sold 1,214,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $90,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,217,202 shares of company stock valued at $90,321,425 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AABA opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64,664.91, a P/E ratio of 296.16 and a beta of 1.95. Altaba has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $80.56.

AABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altaba from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Altaba in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on shares of Altaba to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.32 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

