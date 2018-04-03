Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,297,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 200,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $76.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1499 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

